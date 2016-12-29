Eva Marcille And Her Politician Boo Attend Atlanta’s ‘Celebration 4 A Cause’ Fashion Show

Seen on the scene…

Eva Marcille Attends “Celebration 4 A Cause” Charitable Fashion Show

Eva Marcille was recently spotted in Atlanta hosting a fashion show while being booed up with her bae.



Last week the Top Model hosted the 9th annual Celebration 4 A Cause fashion show….



helmed by creative Director Clay West in association with Polow Da Don’s Zone 4 record label and F.O.C.U.S. foundation.



Eva took to the stage to speak on the benefit’s message of cancer awareness.



Her boyfriend, Atlanta politician Michael Sterling, also took the stage…



and guests included Tameka Raymond…

and Karlie Redd posed for pics.

More Celebration 4 A Cause pics on the flip.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net