Crunch Wrap's Child: Latavia Confirms Whether Or Not She Works At Taco Bell With THIS

- By Bossip Staff
Latavia Roberson Jokes About Working At Taco Bell

What exactly is Latavia Roberson up to these days?

The reality star-singer recently had to hilariously blast a hater after news of a Destiny’s Child reunion hit the web. Latavia replied to this tweet about her working at Burger King with this funny clap back:

Latavia then added:

The fast food restaurant even responded to the comical tweet:

