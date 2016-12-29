A Lil Positivity: Emory University Now Offers Class In ‘The Power Of Black Self-Love’

Being black is beautiful but brutal!

A new course at Emory University is helping students of all colors understand the power of black self-love. According to Emory News, the class was created by professors in the liberal arts department to better connect black love and the nuances of racism in America.

Created by Stewart and Donna Troka, adjunct assistant professor in Emory’s Institute for the Liberal Arts (ILA) and associate director for the Center for Faculty Development and Excellence (CFDE), the class was designed to explore overlapping areas of two courses: “Black Love,” taught by Stewart, and “Resisting Racism: From Civil Rights to Black Lives Matter,” taught by Troka.

The resulting “sidecar” course, “The Power of Black Self-Love,” drew students from both classes, who studied theories of black love and the histories of black social movements. For final research projects, they were asked to demonstrate ways that black self-love can serve as an act of resistance, embodying transformative power.

Through the class, students were offered an invitation to dig deeper, investigating the topic through their own research and delving into the world of public scholarship through a very personal lens.