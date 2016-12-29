Get Well! Rob Karadashian Hospitalized, Blac Chyna By His Side



Get well soon!

Rob Kardashian Hospitalized

Rob Kardashian is currently in a California hospital after he had a medical emergency. According to TMZ, Rob checked himself into a hospital Wednesday because his diabetes flared up.

His tumultuous relationship with Blac Chyna is being blamed because he’s been “eating excessively” and gained an “alarming amount of weight” causing his diabetes emergency.

Both Chyna, his mother Kris Jenner and hr boyfriend Corey Gamble are said to be by hs side.

This story is still developing….