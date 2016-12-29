Keke Palmer, Diplo And Skrillex Hit Up Marvel Themed B’day Bash For Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi

Kush Chronic-les: Rae Sremmurd Rapper Has Weed Room At LA Birthday Party

High Times for Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi!

Last night, Billboard charting artist Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd, celebrated his 25th birthday with a Marvel-inspired party. Guests entered the swanky downtown LA venue, Think Tank Gallery, to be greeted by a large 3-D LED Gotham City inspired projection wall and Wonder Women aerial dancers. The comic-themed party held numerous arcade games, interactive PlayStation gaming stations and a smoking room provided by West Coast Cure and Weed Maps. The attendees enjoyed complimentary tacos by Casablanca and drinks provided by Jose Cuervo 1800. Jxmmi, Swae Lee and their crew arrived at Think Tank in a group of some of the best Marvel costumes including Iron Man, the Penguin, Batman and more.

The crowd sung happy birthday as Jxmmi and his brother, Floyd, received two birthday cakes by a Pinch of Spirit. “This party was the best… I got to turn up, drink, smoke AND have a gaming tournament with all my homies! Tonight was the first real birthday party I’ve ever had and I’m so appreciative for everyone who celebrated it with me,” Jxmmi states.

Photo Credit: Freddy O