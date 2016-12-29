Rogue One: D.L. Hughley Slayed With Light Sabers For Insensitive Tweet About Debbie Reynolds’ Death

D.L. Hughley’s Callous Tweet About Debbie Reynolds Sets Twitte Ablaze

One day after losing her daughter, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke and dropped dead.

While many were incredulous to the fact that Debbie died so immediately after her daughter, comedian D.L. Hughley was busy being kind of a d!ck.

What the hell would make you intermingle race with the pain that a parent feels when they have lost a child?

Flip the page to see D.L.’s public lashing.

Image via WENN/YouTube