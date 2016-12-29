Rogue One: D.L. Hughley Slayed With Light Sabers For Insensitive Tweet About Debbie Reynolds’ Death
- By Bossip Staff
D.L. Hughley’s Callous Tweet About Debbie Reynolds Sets Twitte Ablaze
One day after losing her daughter, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke and dropped dead.
While many were incredulous to the fact that Debbie died so immediately after her daughter, comedian D.L. Hughley was busy being kind of a d!ck.
What the hell would make you intermingle race with the pain that a parent feels when they have lost a child?
Image via WENN/YouTube