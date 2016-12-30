The Most Melaniny Magical Moments Of 2016

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

melanin bae

Melanin Baes Of 2016

We’ve had to cover a lot of depressing and sad news here at BOSSIP all year. In the face of it all, we’ve tried to highlight the most melaniny baes who have made our lives so much better. They’re not just here for being fine as hell.

balloons

They’re chefs, lawyers, doctors, and much more. So let’s take a look at the women who got their melanin popping to greatness in 2016.

screen-shot-2016-12-09-at-9-10-53-am

Liberian model Deddeh Howard recreated white model pics to show up her melanin.

screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-1-32-12-pm

This Nigerian model who blew up Instagram

BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Jay Ellis, Prentice Penny, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, and Melina Matsoukas attend HBO's 'Insecure' Block Party on September 25, 2016 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for HBO)

The cast of Insecure

khoudia-diop

Khoudia Diop who was mocked for her skin but later inspired with her look

screen-shot-2016-10-05-at-9-30-01-am

The cast of Luke Cage

aja-naomi-vf

Aja Naomi King on How To Get Away With Murder and The Birth Of A Nation

    Continue Slideshow

    bluedress2

    Amara La Negra became a superstar who melted the net

    balloons

    This chef bae was the woman of your dreams

    Tika Sumpter shows off her baby bump after a guest spot on 'The Late Show'

    Tika Sumpter’s unbelievable pregnancy glow

    screen-shot-2016-09-07-at-4-51-48-pm

    This woman cosplaying as Harley Quinn

    lawyer-bae

    Saína Tchaas Nu is a beautiful lawyer

    gabby-douglas-simone-biles-teen-vogue-inline-today-160629_44939d62b72d54a0e62892ab4c52bcdd.today-inline-large

    Team USA gymnastics

    ZuriTibby2

    Zuri Tibby became the face of Victoria Secret Pink

    meganmain

    This stunner who appeared at the DNC

    beach pose 6

    The melaniny stunners who took a net-breaking pic of themselves on the beach

    melanin bae

    Chasity Simone setting the world on fire

    racia

    This bae whose graduation pic was glorious

    GuguMbathaRaw

    Gugu Mbatha Raw being bae on Black Mirror

    Eugena

    Eugena Washington as Playmate of the Year

    <
    >
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus