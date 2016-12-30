The Most Melaniny Magical Moments Of 2016

Melanin Baes Of 2016
We’ve had to cover a lot of depressing and sad news here at BOSSIP all year. In the face of it all, we’ve tried to highlight the most melaniny baes who have made our lives so much better. They’re not just here for being fine as hell.
They’re chefs, lawyers, doctors, and much more. So let’s take a look at the women who got their melanin popping to greatness in 2016.
Liberian model Deddeh Howard recreated white model pics to show up her melanin.
This Nigerian model who blew up Instagram
The cast of Insecure
Khoudia Diop who was mocked for her skin but later inspired with her look
The cast of Luke Cage
Aja Naomi King on How To Get Away With Murder and The Birth Of A Nation
Amara La Negra became a superstar who melted the net
This chef bae was the woman of your dreams
Tika Sumpter’s unbelievable pregnancy glow
This woman cosplaying as Harley Quinn
Saína Tchaas Nu is a beautiful lawyer
Team USA gymnastics
Zuri Tibby became the face of Victoria Secret Pink
This stunner who appeared at the DNC
The melaniny stunners who took a net-breaking pic of themselves on the beach
Chasity Simone setting the world on fire
This bae whose graduation pic was glorious
Gugu Mbatha Raw being bae on Black Mirror
Eugena Washington as Playmate of the Year
