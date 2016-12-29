Charlie Sheen Asked God To Take Trump Next And Made America Great Again
- By Bossip Staff
Charlie Sheen Asks God To Take Donald Trump Next On Twitter
2016 hasn’t been completely trash!
Charlie Sheen recently took to his Twitter page to wish death on the Cheeto-elect Donald Trump. After a week of tragic celebrity deaths, the actor may have just said what we were all thinking:
Many people blasted the star for the mean-spirited tweet:
But most people didn’t…
Twitter/WENN