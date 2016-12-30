Exclusive: More Drama For TI – Jewelers Demand Rapper Pay Up After Secret Ice Heist

TI Says He Doesn’t Owe The Aydin & Co. A Dime

Rapper TI is battling to save his marriage, but that’s not the only major crisis on his hands.

A celebrity jeweler is demanding that the “Big S**t Poppin’” rapper pay them the insurance money he may have collected after a March 2016 burglary at his rural Georgia mansion. TI said thieves stole more than $700,000 in jewels, and the jewelers believe that the precious stolen stones were the ones the rapper stiffed them out of.

Aydin & Co. filed docs last month asking a judge to force TI to pay the company the insurance money, because it alleges the rapper never paid them a six figure debt for jewelry he purchased from the company over the course of 11 years.

According to court docs, TI showered himself, his estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris and their family in pricey baubles, including $9,500 diamond hoop earrings, a 48-carat diamond chain, two $10,000 custom-made dog tags, a “Majorly Loved” pendant that retailed for $3,800, a $24,500 women’s diamond bracelet, a $30,000 blue diamond watch, and a $13,500 men’s wedding band. Also listed was $40,000 in “assorted women’s jewelry,” and seven custom made diamond pendants for $145,000, among other items.

But TI – real name Clifford Harris Jr – fired back in court docs Dec. 28, claiming he doesn’t owe Aydin & Co. one red cent, and the jeweler’s allegations are barred by the statute of limitations. The rapper also said that the jewelers don’t have any evidence to support their claim that he owes them the insurance money, because the jewelers have no proof that the jewelry stolen in the burglary is the same jewelry in question in the lawsuit.

Tiny meanwhile filed for divorce Dec. 7, claiming that her six and a half year union with her husband was “irretrievably broken” and there was no hope for reconciliation. However, sources told TMZ that the pair spent Christmas together and are working on rebuilding trust in their relationship.

A judge has yet to rule on whether TI should have to fork over the money.