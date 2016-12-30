Ellen Pompeo Blasted For Using Black Emojis Despite Having Swirly Kids

Twitter Users Blast Ellen Pompeo For Using Black Emojis

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo was recently blasted for using black emojis on Twitter while discussing A&E’s now canceled show about the KKK. The actress posted this tweet celebrating the axed program:

Pompeo then went on the offensive when users fired back at her for using black emojis:

The star says she has a black husband and kids, so what’s the problem?

Hit the flip for more of the exchange about race next…

AKM-GSI/Twitter