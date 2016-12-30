Ellen Pompeo Blasted For Using Black Emojis Despite Having Swirly Kids

- By Bossip Staff
AKM-GSI Ellen Pompeo Chris Ivery Lunch Bar Pitti daughters Stella Luna and Sienna May

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo was recently blasted for using black emojis on Twitter while discussing A&E’s now canceled show about the KKK. The actress posted this tweet celebrating the axed program:

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-7-26-45-am

Pompeo then went on the offensive when users fired back at her for using black emojis:

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-7-26-54-am

The star says she has a black husband and kids, so what’s the problem?

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-7-27-14-am

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-7-28-17-am

AKM-GSI/Twitter

