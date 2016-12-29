RHOA Kandi Finally Reveals The REAL Reason Why She’s No Longer Friends With Phaedra

Ex-friend files…

Kandi Explains Why She’s No Longer Friends With Phaedra

Kandi Burruss is still none too pleased with her ex-bestie Phaedra Parks and she’s not mincing her words.

On Sunday’s upcoming RHOA episode, viewers will see Kandi snap at Phaedra’s new best friend Porsha while explaining where her friendship with Phaedra went wrong.

According to ETOnline who got an exclusive look, after Porsha confronts Kandi for hinting at Phaedra cheating with Mr. Chocolate, a pissed off Kandi will try to explain.

“I didn’t say the word ‘cheated,’” Kandi claims. “I said she was talking to other people before Apollo went to jail.” “That’s saying that she cheated,” Porsha fires back. “I mean, if your best girlfriend seems like she’s confirming that to the streets…” “That’s why I am not her best girlfriend, first and foremost,” Kandi says, cutting Porsha off. “But that ain’t stop her from doing s**t to me. She’s not gonna keep running her mouth behind closed doors when people don’t know she’s talking. Don’t think that s**t don’t get back.”

And when Porsha dares to say that Phaedra’s never hit Kandi below the belt, Kandi claps back and reveals the REAL reason why they’re no longer friends; Phaedra told people NOT to work with her.

“That’s money s** and you know I give a f*** about that,” said Kandi. “She was full of s**t.”

“I’ve never heard her say anything that I felt was below the belt,” Porsha says. “Like, ‘You cheated on your husband and were damn near married to somebody else.’ I ain’t never heard her say something like that.” “Let me tell you something,” Kandi interrupts. “I don’t give a f**k.” “Do you ever tell her that she’s hitting below the belt about me and my family?” she continues. “This b***h went around here and told people that they shouldn’t work with us. That was below the belt. That might not be no husband s**t, but that’s money s**t and you know I give a f**k about that!” […] so when I say, ‘She was full of s**t,’ they won’t have to guess what I meant by that. She was full of s**t.”

Now if that’s true, that’s messed up.

Do YOU think Phaedra shaded Kandi’s business opportunities???

