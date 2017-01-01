Exclusive: Little Girl Lost – Jason Kidd’s Daughter Battling Heroin Addiction

Cheyenne Kidd Struggling With Sobriety; Former Porn Star Lover Trying To Help Her Get Clean, Source Says

Jason Kidd’s oldest child, who has long struggled with sobriety, is now battling an addiction to heroin, according to a source with knowledge of her situation.

Cheyenne Kidd was introduced to dope while participating in a rehab progam, the source said. Kidd told BOSSIP earlier this year that her drug of choice was prescription medication, and that every day was a struggle to stay sober.

“Drugs work when you have a lot of pain, a lot of trauma, things that impact your life in a negative way and you hold on to them as an adult,” Kidd told BOSSIP in March 2016. “They (drugs) continue to break you down. There’s no value within you.”

Kidd went missing on Christmas Day and the source believes that she was out getting high.

The situation has impeded the 22-year-old’s efforts to regain custody of her nearly two-year-old daughter, with whom she can only see during monitored visits, according to the source.

We’ve reached out to Kidd and her mother Tgia, for comment.