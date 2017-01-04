Is This Beauty Biz Boss The Latest Addition To Next Season’s LHHATL Cast?

Straight Savage. @fineassmoms A photo posted by C.E.O OF THE GLAM SHOP (@sierra_glamshop_) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:24am PST

Glam Shop Owner Sierra Rumored To Be Joining Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Cast

Love and Hip-Hop NY may currently be showing on VH1, but you know that only means producers are working feverishly to prepare you guys for the upcoming sixth season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” which is bound to introduce us to some fresh new faces. We’ve been hearing talk that Glam Shop owner Sierra will be joining the cast — and not just as a sidekick. She’s got her own story line which will likely involve her and her hubby! Sierra’s been spotted on Karlie Redd’s Snapchat, with cameras set up in the shop — you know what that means, riiight?

@goodshooter it's time for another shoot. A photo posted by C.E.O OF THE GLAM SHOP (@sierra_glamshop_) on Nov 11, 2016 at 12:59pm PST

Sierra’s husband Rod is a promoter and shop owner in Atlanta.

It should be interesting to see what Rod and Sierra will be bringing to the show next season. Will you be watching?

