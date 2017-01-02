Exclusive: RHOA’s Kim Fields Finally Settles Debt With Uncle Sam

Actress Failed To Pay More Than $150K In Back Taxes

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Fields has finally dropped $155,000 to pay up on her massive debt to Uncle Sam.

And the IRS has headed to court to explain their years long beef with the actress over unpaid taxes has finally been settled.

According to official records, the IRS filed a release of the Federal Tax Lien against Fields on December 3rd in Georgia Court.

The IRS originally hit the “Facts of Life” star with the lien back in 2013 over her refusal to pay up on $155,378.04 in taxes for the year 2009.

The court documents explain Kim has finally settled her massive tax debt and the feds are no longer on the hunt for her property and assets to seize, because to she finally sent off the check for her unpaid taxes.

Kim starred in Season 8 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but decided to leave the show following only a season. She went on to be cast on Dancing with the Stars earlier, where she was eliminated fifth earlier this year.