Serena Williams Gets A Ring From Her Vanilla King, Reddit Co-Founder Alex Ohanian

Congratulations! After kissing all of those frogs, Serena Williams has finally found her Prince, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

A rep for the tennis pro confirmed the engagement to E!News after she shared this sweet post, where else — on Reddit!

A source tells E! News Williams’ friends are “so happy” for her:

“They’ve never seen Serena this happy before with a man. It sounds cheesy, but it was love at first sight.” Though the insider notes that they are “pretty opposite in many ways,” they are also very similar. “They laugh non-stop and that really fuels their relationship,” the insider says. “They are on the same page in life and are excited to start something great with each other and build and grow a family.” As for a wedding date? We’re told they’re hoping for it to happen in “about a year.” Our source notes, “Serena is excited to plan that!”

We bet she is… We can’t wait either! Congrats Serena. Alex seems to be a really sweet guy.

