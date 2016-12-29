Kush Chronic-les: Texas Cop Offers Weed-Smokin’ Teen A Choice…200 Push-Ups Or Prison [Video]

Texas Police Officer Gives Weed Smoker A Chance To Dodge Jail With 200 Push-Ups

Every now and then you come across a good cop who actually wants to HELP the citizens he patrols.

Enter officer Eric Bell of the Arlington Police Department. When he caught a young man smokin’ that loud in front of a local movie theater (how dumb is THAT?!), he took advantage of the teachable moment and did something that the lifted loiterer will probably never forget for the rest of his life…

Too bad we don’t see more cops like Eric Bell…

Image via YouTube