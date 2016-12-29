Tracey’s Back! Check Out The Trailer For Season 2 Of Chewing Gum

For those of us watching television Stateside, Chewing Gum probably became one of your favorite shows this year after making its debut on Netflix in late October. But the series actually premiered in 2015 on the British TV channel E4. In case you missed the greatness of this six-episode series, it’s focused on Tracey Gordon. She is the virginal daughter of a religious mother who is trying to see more of the world — and have some sex.Tracey, played by Michaela Coel, who both created and writes the series, ended up winning two BAFTA Awards earlier this year for her work. She took home Best Female Comedy Performance and Breakthrough Talent for writing the comedy. With that much success not only across the pond but a bubbling influence here in the United States, you knew a second season had to be on the way.

[madamenoire]

$5 Million Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses St. Ives Apricot Scrub Of Damaging Skin

In the $5 million class-action lawsuit, the women state that dermatological research warns that the walnut shells in the scrub can cause inflammation, which leads to breakouts and accelerated aging. The women’s specific issue though is that the St. Ives product says it’s “dermatologist tested.” While it may be, it’s misleading to put that information on the product considering that the ingredients in their products are not recommended by dermatologists.

[madamenoire]

#CallYoPresident: Black Motorist Leaves Trump Supporter Stranded In Snow

Troy Brown might have gotten some lumps of coal in his stocking this past Christmas, this after he left a Donald Trump supporter stranded in their car in the middle of an Ohio snowstorm. Brown posted a video of him passing the motorist by to his Facebook page, which has since gone viral and drew out the racists of course.

Brown posted the video two weeks ago when Ohio was slammed by a heavy snowstorm. Using the clever hashtag “#CallYoPresident,” he then posted the video of him explaining the situation with a photo of the stranded vehicle. Naturally, Trump types and your garden variety racist trolls found the public post and began hurling racial slurs and threats common for those hiding behind keyboards.

“Wow, pretty low move, and to brag? Lol. I’m sorry your morals are so misguided,” said one person. Another just went straight for the jugular and called Brown a “black piece of sh*t.”

Other gems included, “And that’s what’s wrong with people nowadays I was raised to help everyone in need no matter what but what do I know I’m just a gun owning patriotic American and you sir are a piece of sh*t.”

Brown got plenty of support from the other side and amped up his stances by placing a comment that read, ” A list of people Trump voters can call for help: 1. Yo president 2. Exxon Mobil CEO 3. General Flynn’s son 4. The gunman at Comet pizza in D.C.”

[hiphopwired]