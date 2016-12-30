Dummies: Arkansas Player Suspended Before Belk Bowl For Shoplifting From Belk

Senior Arkansas football star Jeremy Sprinkle has been suspended from playing in the Belk Bowl for allegedly shoplifting from a local Belk store according to College Football AP.

Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema announced the decision hours before the game.

“Jeremy’s suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days so we’ve had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly,” Bielema said in a statement. “Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program.”

Bielema said Sprinkle’s suspension wasn’t drug, alcohol or violence related. He didn’t elaborate on the reason for the suspension.