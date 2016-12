Pink Names Baby Boy Jameson

We recently reported that singer Pink welcomed a beautiful baby boy this week with husband Carey Hart. The celebrity couple share an adorable 5-year old daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

According to TMZ, Pink and Carey have paid tribute to their favorite whiskey by naming their newborn Jameson Moon Hart. How cute is this?!

I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

Congrats to the beautiful family!

