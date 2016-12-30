Match. Set. Love: Serena’s Fiancé Alex Ohanian Caught Saying THIS About His Tennis-Bae

- By Bossip Staff
serena williams alexis ohanian

Serena Williams’ Fiancé Alex Ohanian Cheered On His Boo All 2016

Yesterday, we reported tennis star Serena Williams said yes to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The tech guru posted the announcement via his own website with this adorable message:

smwur_tvd9mtgsupnquvhmitdutlftrguhc7lsgo8y8

Well, it looks like Alex has been quietly cheering on Serena for most of the year while most of us weren’t paying attention. Check out the adorable IG messages the Reddit founder sent out to Serena throughout the year:

Incomparable indeed.

A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on

Alex attended many tennis matches and events for Serena:

Our queen stopped by center court today. 👑 So proud of you, @serenawilliams. 22 looks good on you. #Wimbledon

A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on

Sweet swirly love!

Congrats to the couple!

IG

