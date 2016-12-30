Match. Set. Love: Serena’s Fiancé Alex Ohanian Caught Saying THIS About His Tennis-Bae
- By Bossip Staff
Serena Williams’ Fiancé Alex Ohanian Cheered On His Boo All 2016
Yesterday, we reported tennis star Serena Williams said yes to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The tech guru posted the announcement via his own website with this adorable message:
Well, it looks like Alex has been quietly cheering on Serena for most of the year while most of us weren’t paying attention. Check out the adorable IG messages the Reddit founder sent out to Serena throughout the year:
Alex attended many tennis matches and events for Serena:
Sweet swirly love!
Congrats to the couple!
