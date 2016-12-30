Match. Set. Love: Serena’s Fiancé Alex Ohanian Caught Saying THIS About His Tennis-Bae

Serena Williams’ Fiancé Alex Ohanian Cheered On His Boo All 2016

Yesterday, we reported tennis star Serena Williams said yes to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The tech guru posted the announcement via his own website with this adorable message:

Well, it looks like Alex has been quietly cheering on Serena for most of the year while most of us weren’t paying attention. Check out the adorable IG messages the Reddit founder sent out to Serena throughout the year:

Incomparable indeed. A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Jun 21, 2016 at 5:55am PDT

Watched some fantastic tennis today. First time I'd ever seen these two play doubles and there's nothing like watching a great team operate — in sport or in business — and these two are all-time. A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on May 28, 2016 at 1:32pm PDT

Alex attended many tennis matches and events for Serena:

Congrats on a great show @serenawilliams – so proud of you. Well on your way to dominating another industry. #NYFW #blurry A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Sep 13, 2016 at 5:31am PDT

Our queen stopped by center court today. 👑 So proud of you, @serenawilliams. 22 looks good on you. #Wimbledon A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Jul 9, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

Sweet swirly love!

I see you, @serenawilliams. My favorite redditor. Thanks for the upvote. You also made the @reddit mobile team very happy. ⬆️ Watch her other 72 questions & answers on @voguemagazine. A video posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Aug 3, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

Congrats to the couple!

IG