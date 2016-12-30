White EMT Busted Lying About Being Robbed By Bronx ‘Thugs’ On Christmas

White EMT Made Up Story About Being Robbed By Thugs

New York police have charged an off-duty EMT for making up a robbery story on Christmas day. Steven Sampson claimed he was attacked for his presents by ‘thugs’ while in the Bronx reports NY Daily News.

He told cops he battled the robbers, and was stabbed once in the arm before the crooks made off with $2,500 worth of Christmas gifts, which included drones, gift cards and other items, cops said. “‘Hey cracker, we’re going to take your (expletive).’ Basically, that’s what they said,” he told the station, miming the martial arts moves he used to make one of the suspect’s arms “pop.”

The police have charged the shady EMT for false written statement and filing a false report. Seriously?!