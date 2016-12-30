Swirl Undone: Halle Berry’s Divorce From Olivier Martinez Is Final

Welp! Another one bites the dust! Turns out the third time wasn’t the charm for Halle Berry.

Via US Weekly reports:

According to TMZ, Martinez agreed to allow Berry to be the petitioner. Under California law, only one person can be listed as the petitioner, and in their original filings both actors listed themselves as the petitioner while citing irreconcilable differences. They will share physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old son, Maceo.

Things were extremely bitter with them as the marriage went on and in the end,” a source told Us of their relationship at the time. “Finally they both tried to file against each other. It was always like that, very heated and a lot of competition and battling between them. Two extreme tempers and people that love to fight.”

The exes announced their split via a joint statement. “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” they told Us last year. “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son.”