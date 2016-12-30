Cape Up: T.I. Is Desperately Trying To Talk Tiny Out Of Divorcing Him And Taking Half

T.I. Is Trying To Talk Tiny Down From The Divorce Ledge

2016 isn’t ending too well for “The King Of The South”. Tiny recently filed papers to divorce T.I. and according to TMZ, Troubleman is desperate to save his marriage and is trying to talk Tiny out of her decision.

Tip believes that Tiny jumped the gun to end their 15-year relationship because they were going through a rough patch. A patch they usually find a way to get past.

Mr. Harris posits that his better half has be corrupted by little birdies chirping in her ear telling her to dump him. “Jealous friends” they are reportedly called.

The one subject that isn’t being addressed is Floyd Mayweather…no telling where that convo will lead.

Image via Twitter/ATLPics/Prince Williams