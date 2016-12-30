These Hoes Ain’t Loyal: Kardashian Klan Caught Turning Up To Kanye’s Frenemy BeyBey At Christmas Bash
By Bossip Staff
Were Khloe Kardashian And Her Sisters Trolling Kanye West This Christmas
Right before Kanye West was hospitalized he went on a crazy rant about Jay Z and Beyoncé… So we’re wondering if Kim’s sisters were simply being oblivious or purposely pushing Kanye’s buttons by dancing it out to Bey at Kris’ Christmas Eve party?
This looks like trolling…
Or maybe Kanye doesn’t follow Khloe on snapchat?
We would think Bey would already have become somewhat of a faux pas after skipping the KimYe nuptials
What do you guys think?
Khloe has said “Never Go Against The Family”
Are they choosing Bey over Ye in this fight?
Or just unable to resist the vocal stylings of Mrs. Knowles-Carter?
Then again Khloe was calling Kim Mrs. West
