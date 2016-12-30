These Hoes Ain’t Loyal: Kardashian Klan Caught Turning Up To Kanye’s Frenemy BeyBey At Christmas Bash

Were Khloe Kardashian And Her Sisters Trolling Kanye West This Christmas

Right before Kanye West was hospitalized he went on a crazy rant about Jay Z and Beyoncé… So we’re wondering if Kim’s sisters were simply being oblivious or purposely pushing Kanye’s buttons by dancing it out to Bey at Kris’ Christmas Eve party?

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:37am PST

This looks like trolling…

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:35am PST

Or maybe Kanye doesn’t follow Khloe on snapchat?

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:38am PST

We would think Bey would already have become somewhat of a faux pas after skipping the KimYe nuptials

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:39am PST

What do you guys think?

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:41am PST

Khloe has said “Never Go Against The Family”

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:41am PST

Are they choosing Bey over Ye in this fight?

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:42am PST

Or just unable to resist the vocal stylings of Mrs. Knowles-Carter?

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:20am PST

Then again Khloe was calling Kim Mrs. West

More from the party when you continue