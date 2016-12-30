Coupled Up: Drake And J. Lo Do A Lil’ Dance And Swap A Lil Spit At Winter Wonderland Prom

Jennifer Lopez And Drake Seen Kissing At Winter Wonderland Prom

The internet is going nuts over Drizzlo, or Dralo, or Jrake, or whatever-the-hell nickname y’all wanna use for Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s burgeoning “love affair”.

Last night, the maybe-maybe-not couple was crowned King and Queen of the Winter Wonderland Prom that J. Lo hosted. They two superstars were all teeth as they danced and kissed to they new song they have been working on.

https://instagram.com/p/BOo5lWXhVnT/ (kiss)

THIS is gonna make Funk Flex lose whatever hair he has left.

Social media is going completely off the rails with the idea that Aubrey and Jenny From The Block are really in love.

Flip the page to see more kissy-faced footage and hear more of their new song.

