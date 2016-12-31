Winter Wonderland: Peep The $22 Million Airbnb Estate Where Mariah Carey And “Dem Babies” Spent The Holidays

Mariah Carey Spent The Holidays At This $10K Per Night Airbnb In Aspen

The queen of Christmas strikes again! Mariah Carey’s annual holiday festivities in Aspen continued to roll out throughout the week. The music legend treated her friends and family to sledding and sleigh rides with horses dressed as reindeer in the backyard of the luxury Airbnb estate.

We've had the most amazing holidays, dahlings! 🎄☃️❤️️Thank you @airbnb for the gift of this beautiful home & trip to Aspen. 😘 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:18am PST

With lavish decorations, festive dinners, and Christmas sing-a-longs, Mariah created the ultimate holiday experience courtesy of Airbnb.

Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family! 🎄☃️ Courtesy of @airbnb A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:15am PST

It’s a $22 million dollar estate! Her Airbnb for the Holidays includes 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom, a wood burning fireplace and two living rooms with huge flat screen TV’s on the main floor. After skiing, Mariah can take the elevator down to the game room complete with a wet bar and pool table, a media lounge, wine room, gym and sauna. The outdoor patio features a luxe dining area and hot tub with breathtaking views of the snowy mountains.

Hit the flip for more photos of Mariah and the kiddos from the holidays along with photos of their high priced holiday home.

Instagram/Airbnb