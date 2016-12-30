Take That, Take That: Diddy Spotted Canoodling With Cassie After Drake and J.Lo Video Leaks

- By Bossip Staff
Diddy and Cassie

Puff Pettily Posts Video With Cassie After Video of Drake and J.Lo Leaks

 

It seems like its a battle of who can be the pettiest after Diddy posts a video of himself cuddled up with Cassie on the same day as video of Drake catching the twerk from J.Lo.  The two reportedly have a long standing feud and many believe have even resorted to fisticuffs at one point or another. Although it seems mild now, we all know how this could get out of hand at any moment.

 

 

@balleralert – #BallerificCouples – #Diddy and #Cassie in Miami

A video posted by freddyo (@freddyoart) on

 

 

Go to the next page to see J.Lo grinding and kissing on Drizzy…

 

