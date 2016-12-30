Bad And Boujee Baby Mama: Woman Flexes Chief Keef’s Child Support Payments On The Gram

Chief Keef’s Child Support Circus

Chicago rapper Chief Keef may want to stay off social media. After the mother of one of his many children posted one of his child support payments on Instagram she she flaunts and brags about “running his bands up like a treadmill”. He has paid her over $150k already and reportedly the rapper has anywhere from 3-5 kids from various women, lets just hope he can afford to keep his bands up for the kids’ sake.