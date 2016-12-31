Sounds About White: Woman Threatens To Stab Brother After He Eats All Of Her Dumplings

Woman Stabs Brother With Dagger After He Ate Her Dumplings

In white people do the darnedest things news, a Florida woman is being charged with aggravated assault after threatening to stab her brother after he admitted to finishing an order of her dumplings.The argument over the dumplings started inside the house and carried over into the yard, where several other family members were.

Rounds carried a large dagger outside and hurled profanities and threats at the man, police records show. Then she stabbed the front right portion of a gray pickup where the man’s girlfriend was sitting before authorities were reportedly called.

She was arrested and released on $1500 bond.