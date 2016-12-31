Back With A Vengeance: Nick Cannon Drops Bars About Hospital Stay And Mariah’s Reality Show

NICK CANNON TALKS ABOUT RECENT HOSPITAL STAY + HAVING 5 BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS ON NEW ‘NCREDIBLE FREESTYLE’

After spending over two-weeks in the hospital for Lupus complications and undergoing 5 blood transfusions Nick Cannon was cleared to go home. Once he was released, Nick went straight from the hospital to the studio to vent his frustrations. On his new ‘Ncredible Freestyle’ Nick candidly talks about his stay in the hospital in addition to his feelings on Mariah Carey’s new docu-series.

In case you missed it — here are some key excerpts from Nick’s freestyle:

On Hospital Stay:

“Fresh up out the hospital I already know I feel so incredible / Real close to death and the feeling so ill yo” “Everywhere I go they scream I’m so incredible / except for when I pick up my medical / Like Ray J I had to let it go / Cause Obama Care so reckless yo / Got us by the testicles”

On Mariah Carey’s Docu-Series:

“Turn up and snatched my kids from my wife house / Outside screaming bout ‘never needed your money!’ / Seen the TV show that isht ain’t that funny”

What do you think about Nick’s lyrics? Is Mariah’s show getting under his skin? We hope not too much, we don’t want him getting sick again.

Photo Credit: Jonavennci Divad