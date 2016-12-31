Watch Out D-Wade! Rapper Dave East Is Gabby’s Guest On “Being Mary Jane” [VIDEO]

“Being Mary Jane” Returns To BET Tuesday

Dave East is definitely coming up! The rapper has a guest role on the new season of “Being Mary Jane.”

Mary Jane Paul (Gabrielle Union) kicks off season 4 with a new city (NYC) and a new job at one of the top morning shows in the nation, “Great Day USA.” One of her first assignments on the job is to interview rapper Dave East who plays himself and even gives a little performance of his song “KD” from 2015’s Hate Me Now.

In season four, when Kara (Lisa Vidal) helps her land a gig as a correspondent on Great Day USA, a national morning news show in New York City, Mary Jane Paul makes the move to achieve her lifetime career goal of becoming a national lead anchor. At Great Day, Mary Jane meets her idol, veteran lead anchor Ronda Sales (Valarie Pettiford), and realizes that working closely with your heroes isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Things are further complicated when her old nemesis, Justin Talbot (Michael Ealy), appears as a new producer. Along with the new job and city, Mary Jane resolves to start fresh in every way possible, including her love life. She quickly falls for Lee Truitt (Chiké Okonkwo), a successful stand-up comedian from the UK who tests Mary Jane’s preconceived notions about what (or who) she needs in her life. Back in Atlanta, the Patterson’s deal with the fallout from Niecy’s (Raven Goodwin) run-in with the police. With Mary Jane in New York, they grow closer as they realize their new roles within the family and do what they can to step up to the plate for one another.

Episode 401 is titled “Getting Nekkid.”

The highly-anticipated fourth season of Being Mary Jane will premiere Tuesday, January 10 at 9pm ET on BET.

Will YOU be watching?