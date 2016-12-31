Catch Fade: Ronda Rousey Got Her Azz Whooped In 48 Seconds And The Internet Loves It

Ronday Rousey Beaten Bloody By Amanda

Last night’s fight against Amanda Nunes marked Ronda Rousey’s big return to the UFC octagon after being pummeled and publicly humiliated by a vicious Holly Holm knockout last year.

Being that Ronda hasn’t done any interviews with MMA journalists in over a year, many wondered whether her mental state was strong enough to endure a fight of this magnitude.

It only took 48 seconds to get the answer to that question. Hell f**k no.

Just like last time, the internet is a having a ball with Rousey’s unfortunate professional demise.

Flip the page a few times to have a look at some of the best reactions.

Image via Twitter