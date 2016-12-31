Divorce? What Divorce? T.I. Reacts To The “False Reports” Of His Crumbling Matrimony-dom

T.I. Breaks His Silence About Divorce From Tiny

All week we’ve been bringing you updates on the ongoing drama between T.I. and his wife Tiny and their impending divorce.

While neither side has taken to social media much to dispel the news, yesterday T.I. decided to stiff-arm the reports with a short-and-not-so-sweet Instagram post:

We’re not exactly sure what “false stories” Tip is referring to because BOSSIP obtained the exclusive receipts.

Doesn’t seem so false to the court.

Maybe this is just Clifford’s idea of damage control.

Image via Prince Williams/ATLpics.net