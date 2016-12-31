Canadian Boy Toy: Is J. Lo Just Having Fun With Drake Until She’s Ready To Take Casper Back?

Drake And Jennifer Lopez Aren’t Faking It For The Cameras

DrizzLo have been laying it on pretty thick this week, and their PDA levels are bound to skyrocket tonight since they’ll be spending New Year’s Eve together in Las Vegas.

From the start the romance has smelled suspiciously like a publicity stunt, but insiders claim the pairing is very real.

A source tells E! News exclusively that this budding romance is 100 percent legit, and not a professional ploy to promote any type of business.

The insider adds that J.Lo is enjoying her time with Drizzy as a friend and companion, but isn’t considering him as a potential serious boyfriend at this stage of the game. “She’s having fun,” the source tells us. Especially since the insider also believes that Lopez’s ex Casper Smart isn’t entirely out of the picture. “I think she and Casper will get back together,” the source adds, confirming that although J.Lo and Smart are no longer speaking as frequently as they once were, the lines of communication are still open. “He’s a great guy and she’s knows it. They just need a break right now.” However, a separate source tells E! News the former couple likely won’t reconcile.

Interesting. Do you really think Jennifer will go back to Casper after Drake? And if you were Casper would you want her back after Drake? Also, we agree that there is a bit of a double standard at play here but is there anything wrong with Jennifer Lopez flaunting what seems to be a fling? After all, her kids are bound to be teased over it. And we hate to bring up her dating history but… is this notch in her belt only raising her profile or lowering it?

WENN/SplashNews