Swirl On Arrival: Serena And Fiance Bae Land In Auckland, Venus Talks Engagement Excitement [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Serena Williams Arrives In Auckland With Reddit Fiance Alex Ohanian
Wihle both tears and jeers are still ringing off on the internet, Serena Williams, her soon-to-be husband Alex Ohanian and sister Venus Williams have all arrived in Auckland, New Zealand and appear to be as happy as ever!
This particular trip is more business than pleasure as the tennis goddess is preparing for the ASB Classic tennis tournament next week.
On the flip side you can catch a few glimpses of Serena’s gold engagement that she flashed gleefully on Snapchat.
Image via YouTube