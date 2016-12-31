Cold Shoulder GOAT: Japanese Husband Refused To Speak To His Live-In Wife For 20 Years [Video]

A Married Japanese Couple Speaks To Each Other For The First Time In 20 Years

Relationships can be hard. Being hurt by someone you love can be devastating. Some folks handle it better than others. EVERYONE handles it better than Otou Yumi, an angry husband who hasn’t uttered a single word to his wife, Katayama Yumi, in 20 years!

According to DailyMail, Otou refused to have a conversation with his beloved, he would only nod or grunt at her.

The couple’s children say they have never heard their parents speak to each other and their son wrote to a television show asking that they help mend the deeply broken relationship.

Here’s what happened…

A couple days of silence is one thing, but damn bruh, 20 years?!?

Ladies, how long would you sit by and watch your husband ignore you before you packed your s#!t and got outta there?

Image via Hokkaido TV