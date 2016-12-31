Congratulations: 49ers Vote Colin Kaepernick The Winner Of Len Eshmont Award For Courage

Colin Kaepernick Voted The Winner Of The Len Eshmont Award For Courage

It’s been one helluva NFL season for Colin Kaepernick. His decision to kneel for the National Anthem will be discussed for years to come as sports pundits and journalists debate and editorialize the role athletes play in the larger society.

Kaep has taken all the vitriol, criticism and hate right on the chin and continued to stand tall (unlike Ronda Rousey) against the social injustices that he feels so passionately about.

This courage lead Colin’s 49er’s teammates to vote him this year’s winner of the Len Eshmont Award. ESPN breaks down exactly what that honor represents:

When the 49ers announced their team awards Friday afternoon, Kaepernick was the recipient of the Len Eshmont Award, given to the 49er who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team.” The award, which was established after Eshmont died in 1957, is considered the most prestigious honor the players vote on.

Kaepernick spoke on having the support of his teammates, specifically Eric Reid and Eli Harold, who both joined him in kneeling during the anthem.

“It’s very impactful, and I think they are people who have very strong character,” Kaepernick said. “And to have the ability to really recognize what’s going on, how it not only affects them, but it affects their families and affects other people that look like them, is something that’s very powerful — and I’m very happy to have teammates like that, that have that type of character, that have those type of ethics and humanity.”

Congratulations to Kaep. We’re glad that despite the criticism from the crusties and ashies, his squad kept it 100 and put on for their brother-in-pads.

Image via AP/WENN/Splash