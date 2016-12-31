Hide Ya Kids: 37-Year-Old Chai Latte Creep Banned From Starbucks For Asking Teen Barista On Date

Starbucks Bans 37-Year-Old Man After He Asks Teen Barista For A Date

C’mon bruh. Like…seriously, GTFOHWTBS.

A report in NWCN tells of a 37-year-old weirdo Starbucks customer who had to be banned from the story after hitting on a 16-year-old employee.

“I was flirted with by a barista. For some reason she thought I was funny. Said I was funny. So I gave her a note to see if she’d be interested in dinner,” said the man in a public Facebook post that has since gone viral, with almost 4,500 shares and almost 3,000 likes. He said he went into the same Starbucks the next day and a Spokane Police officer told him he was banned from that Starbucks location. Apparently, Starbucks management thought something in the note was inappropriate enough to get the police involved. “I know the female Starbucks barista was of legal age to date. I broke no laws. I merely took a chance with my heart. I’m tired of hearing the word “creep” as any black person or gay person is tired of hearing certain words. I have a whole webpage dedicated to age gap love,” said the man.

Did he just compared his shunned creepazoid behavior to being discriminated against like blacks and gays?! SMFH.

A Starbucks spokesperson vouched for how store and police chose to handle the R. Kelly-esque coffee drinker:

“We have no tolerance for any such inappropriate behavior or harassment, and we will continue to support our store partners and local authorities investigating the situation.”

This guy is looney-tunes. It would be one thing if he tried to holla at the girl thinking she was older and then realized he made a mistake. But he actually trying to justify this pervy s#!t!

Might be time to lay off the caffeine…AND the children!

Image via Shutterstock