Wonder Why They Call Ya “Witch”: Watch Azealia Banks Clean Closet Where She’s Sacrificed Chickens For 3 Years
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Azealia Banks Clean Chicken Blood Out Of Her 3-Year-Old Brujeria Closet
This is NOT what we mean when we say #BlackGirlMagic!!!
For some reason people continue to go out of their way to support and encourage nut azz Azealia Banks. At this point, we have to assume that those folks have been cursed to defend the wretched wench rapper.
Yesterday, Banks hopped on her broomstick and took to Instagram to record herself cleaning a closet where she admittedly practiced brujeria witchcraft for the past 3 years by sacrificing chickens.
The bloody and feathery closet is enough to sicken anyone, especially those folks at PETA who will probably be outraged at the sight of this video which has been deleted from her IG page, but lives forever on Twitter…where she’s banned.
That’s y’all’s fave though…
Image via Instagram/Twitter