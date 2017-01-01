Afro-Brazilian Hair Stories Part 2: Woman Says Diddy’s Mom Inspired Her [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Despite what you may think, white supremacy is a worldwide disease. It seems, the black women of Brazil have hair dilemmas the same way black women of the U.S. do.
While producing our August global issue in Rio de Janeiro, we interviewed women who are celebrating the “Afro” in Afro-Brazilian. However, their hair journey has been a battle of personal, family and social acceptance because of Brazil’s complicated history with race and identity.