Afro-Brazilian Hair Stories Part 2: Woman Says Diddy’s Mom Inspired Her [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Despite what you may think, white supremacy is a worldwide disease. It seems, the black women of Brazil have hair dilemmas the same way black women of the U.S. do.

ESSENCE:

While producing our August global issue in Rio de Janeiro, we interviewed women who are celebrating the “Afro” in Afro-Brazilian. However, their hair journey has been a battle of personal, family and social acceptance because of Brazil’s complicated history with race and identity.

