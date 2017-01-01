So Nasty & So Rude: Kenya Moore Threatens Trespassing Trolls With Violence

- By Bossip Staff
Kenya Moore Threatens Fans For Trespassing Her Property

Kenya Moore is not playing with you hoes!

The reality star recently posted a video claiming trespassers had intruded onto her #MooreManor. Check out the video below:

Moore is now offering a bounty for the crazed fans…

$1000 REWARD if you can identify any of these 3 individuals of criminally trespassed on my property yesterday. These are the first screenshots but my security is pulling the footage from other cameras. They climbed over a wall in order to circumvent my security gates and wall being bricked. Please email: mooremanor2016@gmail.com. They were driving a white car The female was recording on her phone the entire time. They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted. #nottoday #receipts #mooremanor

