Mariah Carey Performs Horribly At NYE Concert

2017 just started and Mariah Carey is already having the worst year ever.

The singer kicked basically gave up during her headlining performance last night in Times Square after experiencing some technical difficulties. Check out the clip below:

Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle. pic.twitter.com/8179cHu7jA — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 1, 2017

Mariah fans were not happy:

rain drop

drop top

mariah carey's career ended before the ball dropped — γ € (@explicitlyag) January 1, 2017

