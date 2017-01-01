People Are Doing The #SouljaBoyChallenge & It’s Absolutely Hilarious

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

screen-shot-2017-01-01-at-1-14-33-pm

Pure comedy! 

#SouljaBoyChallenge Videos

There’s a hilarious trending topic on social media right now that involves Soulja Boy and the seemingly fake shooting story he told to VladTV.

As previously reported the SODMG rapper told a story about killing a robber who was in his home that the vast majority of people felt was fraudulent.

And now its spurned the #SouljaBoyChallenge that’s being taken on by Joe Budden…

Mike Epps…

and Michael Blackson.

Pure comedy!

What do YOU think about the #SouljaBoyChallenge???

More videos on the flip.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus