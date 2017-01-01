People Are Doing The #SouljaBoyChallenge & It’s Absolutely Hilarious
- By Bossip Staff
#SouljaBoyChallenge Videos
There’s a hilarious trending topic on social media right now that involves Soulja Boy and the seemingly fake shooting story he told to VladTV.
As previously reported the SODMG rapper told a story about killing a robber who was in his home that the vast majority of people felt was fraudulent.
And now its spurned the #SouljaBoyChallenge that’s being taken on by Joe Budden…
Mike Epps…
and Michael Blackson.
Pure comedy!
What do YOU think about the #SouljaBoyChallenge???
More videos on the flip.