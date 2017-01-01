Kim Burrell Gets DRAGGED For Making Hateful Homophobic Comments

Jesus take the wheel…

Kim Burrell Calls Gay People “Perverted” In Video

Gospel singer Kim Burrell is getting rightfully dragged for a gay bashing sermon.

The songstress who’s featured on the Hidden Figures soundtrack, was seen in a video giving a sermon where she called gays “perverted” and suggested that they’ll perish in 2017. “In 2017 you’ll die from it,” said the singer.

“I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ,” said Burrell. “You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted… You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

Burrell has since apologized for the sermon in a Facebook live video…

“We’re not in a war against flesh and blood,” said Burrell. “I came on because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay… I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N and whatever else falls in the sin was preached.”

but she’s STILL getting dragged.

.@KimBurrellLove, hatred is not holy. The God I know preached a love deeper than the sophistry you present. I don't know your God. — deray mckesson (@deray) December 31, 2016

Kim Burrell's Christianity is the kind that kills you slowly and tells you it's your own fault that you're dying. That killing you is mercy. — Starkiller. (@thirdeyesquints) December 31, 2016

Burrell is scheduled to appear on Ellen Thursday and people are urging the talk show host to cancel on the hateful homophobe.

I hope Ellen plays a repeat, on Kim Burrell episode — ♠️ (@Spadez___) December 31, 2016

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow needs 2 cancel homophobe Kim Burrell's appearance Jan 4th https://t.co/BsY1fGx74h — Robert Heikkila (@newsouth418) December 31, 2016

