Three Cops Fired After Calling Black Miami Neighborhoods ‘Target Practice’

Three Miami police officers have been fired for making racist comments on a group chat about using Miami’s black neighborhoods for target practice reports The Star Tribune:

Officers Kevin Bergnes, Miguel Valdes and Bruce Alcin were let go on Dec. 23, after an internal affairs investigation concluded that they violated department policies, said the Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2hxDZZp), citing documents it obtained.

The remarks angered local civil rights activists keeping tabs on a department that is currently scrutinized by the U.S. Department of Justice for a pattern of excessive force.

The Miami police department confirmed that officers Bergnes, Valdes and Alcin were fired, but did not explain the reasons behind the dismissals.