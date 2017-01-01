New Year, Same Love: See How Your Fave Celeb Couples Spent NYE Together

Celebrity Couples Spent NYE Together

How did your favorite celeb couple spend NYE?

2017 was brought in with bottles, fun times with friends and great love according to the Instagram newsfeed of some of your favorite stars. RHOA star Kandi and her hubby Todd Tucker brought in the new year beautifully together:

So ready for 2017 with @todd167! A photo posted by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:55pm PST

Bambi and her boo Scrappy also partied together for NYE:

A photo posted by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:02am PST

#2017 #pordy 💕 @reallilscrappy A photo posted by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:13pm PST

Hit the flip for more of your favorite celebrity couples celebrating New Years next…