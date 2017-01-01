New Year, Same Love: See How Your Fave Celeb Couples Spent NYE Together

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

screen-shot-2017-01-01-at-11-13-07-am

Celebrity Couples Spent NYE Together

How did your favorite celeb couple spend NYE?

2017 was brought in with bottles, fun times with friends and great love according to the Instagram newsfeed of some of your favorite stars. RHOA star Kandi and her hubby Todd Tucker brought in the new year beautifully together:

So ready for 2017 with @todd167!

A photo posted by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

Bambi and her boo Scrappy also partied together for NYE:

A photo posted by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on

#2017 #pordy 💕 @reallilscrappy

A photo posted by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on

Hit the flip for more of your favorite celebrity couples celebrating New Years next…

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Coupled Up, Did You Know, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus