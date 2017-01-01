Florida Crazies: Woman Beat The Brakes Off Ex-Boyfriend For Kissing Her Mom

Woman Beats Up Ex For Kissing His Mom

A Florida woman was arrested for beating up her former lover after she caught him kissing her mother while she was sitting in his lap reports Live 5 News:

Benanua Bolton started to cry, broke in through the bedroom window and pushed the victim over a chair, knocking him to the floor. When he tried to stand, she slugged him in the head, according to WFLA. Bolton and the victim dated for over a year, but they recently broke up. The ex had minor injuries to his arm and his head was red from where she hit him.

The woman was charged with domestic battery for beating the brakes off her ex. Florida crazies!