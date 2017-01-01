Kordell Stewart Threatens To Sue Shady Porsha Williams For Doing THIS

Kordell is fed up!

The former NFL player is threatening his ex Porsha Williams with legal action for trashing him in public reports TMZ. Kordell claims the RHOA reality star had a role in leaking a private freaky flick of him…

Porsha accused Kordell of leaking the footage himself for publicity — saying she had nothing to do with “Kordell ‘TOOTING’ his derrière to the camera for the world to see.”

Kordell was PISSED — and had his lawyers fire off a cease and desist letter to the ‘Real Housewives’ star demanding she quit trashing him in public.

Kordell also told Porsha to scrub her social media of ANY anti-Kordell posts that may still exist on any of her Twitter, Instagram or Facebook pages.