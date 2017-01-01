People Think Tiny’s New Year’s Message Is About Her Divorce From T.I.
- By Bossip Staff
Tiny’s New Year Eves Message Causes A Stir
Even though T.I.’s in denial about his impending divorce from Tiny, his estranged wife is fielding comments from fans about their split.
On Tiny’s Instagram she posted a NYE message about gaining understanding and wisdom.
“It has gave me strength, knowledge, wisdom & UNDERSTANDING,” wrote Tiny.
And while fans and her buddy Toya Wright were praising her for the post…
A silly fan who assumed the post was about her divorce, tried to tell her that she wouldn’t be “s**” if it wasn’t for Tip.
“Sorry bih T.I. didn’t make me,” wrote Tiny. “Google me babe been lit since 93.”
Sit down hater!
