Dick Clark Production Claps Back At Mariah Carey Over Struggly NYE Concert

Dick Clark Productions Fires Back At Mariah Carey Over NYE Show

Mariah Carey’s NYE concert is the first controversy of 2017!

The diva is being dragged by Dick Clark Productions over claims Mariah Carey’s people made about the failures of the NYE countdown concert. The production company even suggests the singer has opened herself up to a lawsuit reports TMZ:

Dick Clark’s people say Mariah’s claim the production company sabotaged her New Year’s Eve performance is “defamatory,” adding it’s also “outrageous and frankly absurd.”

Mariah’s team repeatedly told Dick Clark Production that her earpiece was not functioning but they ignored the warnings which led the diva to believe everything would be okay by the time she hit the stage…

Dick Clark Productions says, “In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, our initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.” Our Dick Clark sources blame the problems on Mariah, saying she refused to personally do a sound check and there was ample sound on stage for her to hear the music.

